German Finance Minister Call EU Ban On Fossil Fuel Vehicles By 2035 WRONG - Will Not Comply

Agent009 submitted on 6/22/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:46 AM

Views : 280 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

German’s finance minister has revealed that the country will not follow the European Union’s plans to issue a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

 

 

The European Commission is mandating a ban on the sale of new combustion engine cars and vans by 2035 and for a time, it appeared that Germany would follow suit. In fact, the legislation is managed by the Greens in Germany who operate the environment ministry and in March, the three-party government had agreed to support the Commission’s draft proposal on the 2035 ban.



Read Article


German Finance Minister Call EU Ban On Fossil Fuel Vehicles By 2035 WRONG - Will Not Comply

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)