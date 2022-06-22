German Finance Minister Call EU Ban On Fossil Fuel Vehicles By 2035 WRONG - Will Not Comply

German’s finance minister has revealed that the country will not follow the European Union’s plans to issue a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

The European Commission is mandating a ban on the sale of new combustion engine cars and vans by 2035 and for a time, it appeared that Germany would follow suit. In fact, the legislation is managed by the Greens in Germany who operate the environment ministry and in March, the three-party government had agreed to support the Commission’s draft proposal on the 2035 ban.