Tesla executives and local politicians have supported Giga Berlin after its production stopped due to an arson attack.

On March 5, 2024, Giga Berlin halted operations and evacuated employees following a suspected arson attack on the Seinfurt power substation near Tesla’s factory. A left-wing extremist group called the Vulcan group took responsibility for the arson attack, claiming they “sabotaged Tesla today.”

The Vulcan Group aims to destroy Giga Berlin completely. It believes Tesla is usurping the Earth’s resources, people, and labor to produce its vehicles.