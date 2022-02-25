German Government Not Comfortable With An EV Future - Wants Synthetic Fuels As Well

Germany is a country heavily represented by the auto industry, and not all of its domestic carmakers are happy with the push for electrification. Unlike rival Audi, BMW has refused to end its internal combustion engine development, and just the same, Porsche is developing synthetic fuels as it apparently sees completely electric drivetrains to be incompatible with some of its models. The German government, as it turns out, is quite skeptical of full electrification, too. As Motor1 reports, the nation's transportation minister Volker Wissing stated that, “We want to allow combustion engines even after 2035.” Wissing continued to claim that this will be possible because of synthetic fuels, which will reduce the carbon footprint of internal combustion vehicles. He noted that he does not see a future where cars are "refueled with fuels derived from fossil fuels," but completely getting rid of combustion-engined vehicles also doesn't make sense. "We cannot rely only on electric or hydrogen mobility for the future," he told other European ministers in an informal meeting near Paris. "We need to remain technologically neutral."



Read Article