German Leftists Claim Responsibility For Arson Attacks At Tesla Plant In Berlin

German police said they are probing a suspected arson at a Berlin construction site after far-left activists reportedly claimed responsibility for starting the fires to protest a Tesla factory’s expansion.

In the early hours of Tuesday, several fires broke out at the site in the eastern Marzahn district, affecting cranes and train signalling cables, Berlin police said in a statement.

“Investigators believe it was arson, and a political motive is being examined,” police said Tuesday, adding that car traffic and trains in the area were affected during the operation to extinguish the blaze.