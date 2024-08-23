German Lobby Group Calls For The End Of Fossil Fuels By 2045

The main lobby group of the German automobile industry has recommended that all fossil fuel sales should be ended in Germany by 2045, but it’s still advocating for less-efficient e-fuels over rapid electrification.

The news comes from a new position paper (source in German) released by the the Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), the trade group representing some 600 automobile-related companies in the country where the automobile was first invented.

The lobby group, in stark contrast to how American lobbyists often operate, said that the European Union’s guidance on fuels do not go far enough, and need to be stricter if it wants to reach the goal of climate-neutral road traffic by 2045.