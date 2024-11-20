German Minister Agrees To Disagree With Elon Musk Over Trump Victory

A German Minister has shared some insights about his political disagreements with Elon Musk and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, going on to add that he “still values” the Tesla CEO and the company’s Gigafactory in Brandenburg.

In an interview shared by German outlet Tagesspiegel on Monday, Brandenburg Economic Minister Jörg Steinbach said that he wouldn’t be willing to congratulate Musk on a Trump victory, calling the win “highly problematic” and saying that he has directly argued with the Tesla CEO in recent months. Steinbach also tells the outlet that he still values Musk as an investor, entrepreneur, and innovator, adding that Musk was even receptive to some of his criticisms.

The Minister also says he has been in regular contact with Musk over long text messages in the months leading up to the election, ultimately noting that he would not congratulate the Tesla CEO on a Trump victory: