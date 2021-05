German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine published a fairly crazy article in which it literally encouraged readers to bet against Tesla (TSLA) through a short position in order to bring Elon Musk “to his knees.”



Tesla has had a long history with short sellers, which are people who take short positions on stock betting that it will go down.

At times, Tesla’s stock was the most shorted stock on the Nasdaq with billions of dollars in bets against them.