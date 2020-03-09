German Officials Roll Out Red Carpet For Elon Musk To Discuss Vaccine And EV Assembly Plant

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk met lawmakers from Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of their parliamentary group meeting.
Musk met health minister Jens Spahn, CDU faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus, and economy minister Peter Altmaier. He did not meet Merkel, who was also at the caucus day.
Altmaier told the electric-car pioneer that the German government “will help in whatever way needed to get Tesla's Berlin plant up and running.”
