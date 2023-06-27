German Patents Suggest Hyundai Is Developing Ground Effects Technology

Hyundai has filed a patent for deployable side skirts, taking an idea Honda came up with last year to the next level.

Instead of just using side skirts to improve the aerodynamic flow, Hyundai looked at the car's aerodynamic properties as a whole. Any vehicle utilizing this installation will also have an active air damper at the front, which can be opened and closed as necessary. It will also have a spoiler at the rear. Both these features will politely push the car downward, thanks to an area of low pressure being formed beneath the chassis.

With the side skirts deployed, the air is forced to flow underneath the vehicle and out the rear instead of scattering in multiple directions, maintaining that low-pressure zone and its effects of increased grip.