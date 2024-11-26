German Police Forced To Clean Up Human Waste After "Environmentalists" Abandon Gigafactory Protest Site

Recent reports have revealed that Grünheide police have torn down the encampment of anti-Tesla protesters near Giga Berlin. During the police’s operations, they took down treehouses built by the anti-Giga Berlin protesters, who dubbed themselves as environmentalists who were looking to stop Tesla. Unfortunately for the Grünheide police, they were left with a rather dirty task afterward—the cleanup of the protesters’ encampment. As noted in a report from B.Z., after the anti-Tesla camp was cleared, the forest resembled a hazardous waste landfill. Paint, silicone cartridges, batteries, plastic tarpaulins, and tensioning straps littered the ground. What’s worse, the police also had to clean up several plastic buckets that were filled with human waste. As per the B.Z. report, the filled plastic buckets were stacked up next to a makeshift toilet.



