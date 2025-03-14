German Police Respond To 4 Teslas Torched At Dealership

Police in Germany were called to a vehicle fire around 1:40 a.m. Friday, initially thinking it would be just another run-of-the-mill incident. Little did they know, the night would turn into a full-fledged pursuit of multiple, similar fires. By the time the flames were out, four Teslas had been completely torched, leaving authorities scrambling to find the perpetrators. The incidents all happened in Plänterwald and Steglitz, two Berlin suburbs. After responding to the first call, police received another one about 30 minutes later, reporting yet another fire, roughly a 30-minute drive from the first location. Authorities confirmed that all the affected Teslas were burned to the ground and were no longer drivable.



