German Politician Tells Tesla To Cut Wait Times During Hiring Shortage

Tesla has been forced to extend wait times for new models in Germany after the company announced a series of price cuts across its range.

Prices of the entry-level Model Y were slashed by some 17 per cent last week, while prices of the Long Range and Performance variants were cut by 4 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. After these cuts, Tesla has revealed that the delivery window for base models is now between February-March while it was previously January-March.

Expected deliveries of the Long Range and Performance versions remain in the January-March period.



