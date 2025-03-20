German Poll Claiming Demise Of Tesla Pulled Down For Manipulation

Tesla and Elon Musk are under the microscope these days—and it’s not just in the United States. Germany’s been taking a long, hard look at the company and its colorful CEO, with a recent online poll showing that a staggering 94 percent of Germans wouldn’t touch a Tesla with a ten-foot pole. But, surprise, surprise—just days later, the poll results started flipping, with the people behind it claiming the results might have been manipulated. Carscoops recently covered the German survey from T-Online, and the results weren’t exactly flattering for Musk. Just 3 percent of over 100,000 respondents said they’d consider buying a Tesla, following Musk’s awkward Nazi-like salute and his very public support for a right-wing party in Germany. Not exactly a shining moment for his PR team.



