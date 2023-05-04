German Privacy Laws Require Tesla Sentry System To WARN Thieves That They Are Being Recorded

Tesla is going to be changing up the way it advertises its Sentry Mode feature in Germany following a lawsuit from the Federal Consumer Association (VZBV) after a July 2022 lawsuit came to a close today.

Tesla was sued by the VZBV in July after it claimed the automaker did not correctly advertise its Sentry Mode feature, which helps record instances of vandalism or other events that occur near a vehicle.

Sentry Mode is an extremely helpful feature as it has helped foil numerous vandalism and robbery attempts in the past. However, it does not alarm those around the vehicle that they are being recorded, which has ended up violating some privacy laws in various countries, including the Netherlands and China.