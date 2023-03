Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler is likely to become the first top executive to be convicted in the diesel emissions scandal, with a Munich court giving a preliminary assessment on Tuesday that an accusation of fraud had been substantiated.

The former CEO, and three other defendants who were engineers, were charged in 2020 over their roles in the scandal after parent group Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Audi admitted in 2015 to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.