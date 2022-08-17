German Regulations Deem Telsa Supercharging Stations As Illegal

Tesla announced that it's in the process of opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs. It has already done so in some areas, at least as part of a relatively new pilot program. In the meantime, Tesla is also aggressively expanding the network as it has been for years. Now that some Tesla Superchargers are open to the "public" in Germany, new rules must be followed. As Tesla expands its proprietary Supercharger network into new territory, and also opens it up for public use by all EVs, there are likely to be some bumps along the way. This is due in part to the fact that different countries and local areas have different rules.



