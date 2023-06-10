German Reporters Land Jobs At Tesla Factory And Tell An Ugly Tale Of Wrongdoings

The Tesla Files would have been a massive scandal if the name of the company involved was different. It would have also reached more people if it were not written in German – despite the amazing work Handelsblatt has done and is still doing. Not surprisingly, Germany has other outstanding journalists working elsewhere. Stern has a fair amount of them and published a demolishing story about the American BEV maker. I'm sure you are hearing about it for the first time here, which is indeed a sin. A team of reporters from the German magazine dived deep into government documents to reveal damning facts about how Tesla works. Two of the journalists even landed jobs at the factory in Grünheide for some time to see how things worked there. Their experiences and the other pieces of evidence led them to wonder how German politicians allowed the company to repeat many of the wrongdoings documented by the American press in the US for years. Unfortunately, the list is long.



