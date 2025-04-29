German Senator Causes Uproar When She Calls Teslas "Nazi" Cars On Social Media

It is no secret that Elon Musk is a lightning rod for controversy today, especially with his work with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But as could be seen in Germany’s reactions to a Berlin Senator’s post on X, you can criticize the man, but you do not go for the thousands of people that Tesla employs. As noted in an rbb24 report, Berlin’s Labor Senator Cansel Kiziltepe (SPD) ended up pissing off a lot of people, especially in Brandenburg, after she dubbed Teslas “Nazi” cars on social media platform X. In her post, Kiziltepe wrote, “Who wants to drive a Nazi car?” She also shared a news article that highlighted Tesla’s decline in Germany in the first quarter, titled “Electric Car Manufacturers Experience Sales Boom—Apart from Tesla.”



German Berlin SPD Senator Cansel Kiziltepe called Tesla a "Nazi car" @elonmusk allowed her post, she deleted the post herself after backlash. Who says Elon Musk censors his critics now? pic.twitter.com/zdEwFWpqXE — Testlabor (@testerlabor) April 25, 2025





