Elon Musk has become increasingly political, but his ambitions aren’t just about cozying up to Donald Trump. Quite the opposite as he’s been meddling in German elections.

Earlier this month, the Tesla and SpaceX boss used an opinion piece in Welt am Sonntag to endorse the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This obviously didn’t sit well with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which is currently in charge as they hold 207 seats in the Bundestag.