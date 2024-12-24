German Socialists Fear Elon Musk Is Too Powerful - Want US To Break Up His Empire

A senior lawmaker from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats railed against Elon Musk’s interference in German politics and called for a new antitrust act to constrain his influence in the corporate world.
 
“Elon Musk’s renewed provocations are more than irritating,” said Dirk Wiese, the deputy caucus leader of the Social Democratic Party in Germany’s Bundestag. “It’s high time to push ahead with a modern version of the Sherman Antitrust Act,” he added, referring to the 1890 US law that banned monopolistic business practices.


