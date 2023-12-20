German Study Claims EVs Are Only Good For The Environment If They Make It To More Than 56,000 Miles

A new independent study from Germany has found that, over the course of a 124,274-mile (200,000 km) lifespan, electric vehicles are considerably greener than their gas or diesel counterparts, despite starting out life with a larger ecological debt that leaves a lot of room for improvement.



The production of batteries is a dirty business, and means that the production of EVs causes more pollution than the production of internal combustion vehicles. However, the study found that it currently takes 55,923 miles (90,000 km) for an EV to amortize that debt, and to become greener than an ICE vehicle.









Read Article