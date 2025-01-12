German Study Find Chinese EVs Emit Less Electromagnetic Radiation Than Hybrid Or ICE Vehicles

A recent study by Germany’s ADAC confirms that electric vehicles produce extremely low levels of electromagnetic radiation, comparable to or even lower than traditional internal combustion vehicles, as reported by IT-home. Measurements on 11 pure electric vehicles, several plug-in hybrids, and one gasoline car showed that radiation peaks occur mainly near the feet and are far below international safety thresholds. At the same time, the head and torso remain minimally exposed. AC and DC charging had little impact on overall radiation levels, with DC fast charging even producing lower readings than slower AC charging.



