German Study Shows EVs Still Cost 10 To 15% More The ICE Counterparts to Repair

New vehicles come with a bit of a learning curve and that’s especially true of EVs. This applies not only to owners, but also to people and companies that service them.
 
Unfortunately with anything ‘new,’ costs tend to be high – at least initially. That’s particularly true when it comes to electric vehicle repairs, but prices are starting to fall.
 
According to the German Insurance Association (GDV), comprehensive insurance claims for electric vehicles were 20-25% higher than those for comparable combustion models last year. However, the average claim has now dropped to 15-20% higher than ICE-powered models.


