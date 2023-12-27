German Tesla Owner Goes 236,000 Miles With No Maintenance

Those who have closely followed Tesla’s story over the years would know about Germany-based Tesla owner Hansjörg Gemmingen’s 2014 Model S P85, which broke the 1.18 million mile mark in late November. But while the legendary road warrior has made records that would likely not be beaten for some time, the fact remains that the Model S P85 is one of Tesla’s earlier vehicles, and it was still a product of its time.



As such, it was not really a surprise that the Model S P85 replaced a number of critical components during its 1.18 million mile journey. So far, the vehicle has had its batteries replaced three times, while its rear motor has been replaced 13 times. Now, Tesla has significantly improved its vehicles since the days of the Model S P85, as highlighted by the experience of professional rally driver and Tesla owner Piero Longhi.





