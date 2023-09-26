German Transport Minister Wants To Flood the Market With Cheap Chinese EVs To Force Domestic Automakers To Compete

 Soon after the European Commission launched an investigation into Chinese-made electric vehicles and the subsidies they receive, Germany’s transport minister Volker Wissing has knocked back the possibility of punitive tariffs being enforced.

 
While recently speaking with a German newspaper, Wissing indicated that isolationist politics like hitting Chinese EVs with tariffs could damage the German economy.
 
“In principle, I don’t think much of erecting market barriers,” he said. “Today cars are sealed off, tomorrow chemical products, and each individual step in itself makes the world poorer. We have to make sure that we produce our electric vehicles competitively – for Germany and for the world markets.”


