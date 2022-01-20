German Transport Ministry Condems Bugatti Owner For 259 MPH Autobahn Run

Just because you can reach obscenely high speeds on the Autobahn doesn’t mean you should, according to the German Transport Ministry, which has criticized a Czech millionaire who recently did just that.

The ministry said in a statement received by the Associated Press that it “rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users.” The comments are a reaction to a video recently published by Radim Passer, the owner of a Bugatti Chiron who tried to reach the car’s top speed on the Autobahn.



