German Union Complains Tesla's Work Ethic Leaves No Time For Leisure

Prolific German union IG Metall recently criticized Tesla Germany over allegations of excessive working hours. The union also noted that workers are afraid of speaking out at the company’s Brandenburg plant, Gigafactory Berlin. The allegations were shared by the union at its annual news conference. IG Metall has an office near Giga Berlin, and the union stated that an increasing number of workers have reported longer working hours and limited free time. IG Metall also claimed that it is in regular contact with workers at Gigafactory Berlin, Reuters noted in a report. The union further claimed that workers at Giga Berlin have reported a growing fear of openly discussing their working conditions due to non-disclosure agreements they were required to sign as a part of their work contracts. Similar non-disclosure agreements have been signed by Tesla employees in other parts of the world, such as China, as per sources cited by the publication.





Read Article