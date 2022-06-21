German Union Says Tesla's Poor Pay Is Hurting Hiring Efforts

Based on a report published by Bloomberg, Tesla might have to up its worker wages in Germany. The US electric automaker hopes to hire a massive wave of employees as its new factory near Berlin ramps up production. The country's largest union – IG Metall – says hiring thousands of workers may be a challenge if wages aren't fair. IG Metall has reportedly received complaints from workers at Tesla's Giga Berlin. Some employees have called the pay at Tesla inadequate, or at least not fair in comparison to what rivals pay. IG Metall's analysis suggests that Tesla's skilled laborers in Germany are making about 20 percent less than workers at other factories, though the factories that are paying more already have wage agreements with IG Metall.



