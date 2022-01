Tesla's Berlin factory will elect its first works council on Feb. 28, Germany's largest union IG Metall said on Thursday, expressing concern that it was too soon for the election to result in a truly representative body. Only one in six of the roughly 12,000 workers expected at the plant have been hired so far, in part because Tesla is still awaiting final approval from local authorities to begin production. The council will consist of 19 members.



