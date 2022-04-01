German Unions Frothing At The Mouth Over Tesla Berlin's Lower Pay Rates

Major German automotive union IG Metall is eager to represent workers at Tesla’s new factory near Berlin and claimed that employees at the site are being paid significantly less than those working for German carmakers.

The union has opened an office near the Tesla factory and speaking with the German Press Agency, the district leader for the union in Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony, Birgit Dietze, said the union is available to answer questions about pay, working hours, and employment contracts.