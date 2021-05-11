German Workers Are Tired Of Hearing Tesla Is A Threat - Are They Burying Their Heads In The Sand?

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess sought to defuse a clash over the pace of reforms he thinks are needed to keep up with the likes of Tesla by addressing thousands of workers at the German carmaker's Wolfsburg plant on Thursday.At the heart of the rift lies Diess' concerns that Volkswagen might fall behind rivals unless it accelerates an overhaul to compete with electric vehicle maker Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, and nimbler rivals in China. Workers, meanwhile, are concerned that means potentially huge job cuts.

