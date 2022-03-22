German's Bow Down To Their NEW Leader, Elon Musk. WAIT, You Were Thinking It Was Someone Else?

Of course Elon Musk's highest concentration of fan boys and girls is in the USA.

But if you do you research, you'll see the German's are pretty close.

Now we love our German friends but honestly, they have no idea that he is there to do one thing. To TOTALLY transform the auto industry there (good for HIM, NOT for MOST German's) forever.

And what is odd is that the under 50 German's are going out of their way to facilitate this.

Mark our words, VW, BMW, MB, Audi, Porsche, etc. are ALL gonna take it on the chin as well as the German auto laborer.

And they're doing this with glee NOT understanding the TRUE outcome for their country.

Spies, discuss...




