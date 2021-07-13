Germany And France Flex Their Muscle And Standup Against The EU Green Agenda

With the European Union expected to announce new emissions targets tomorrow that would effectively end the sale of internal combustion engines by 2035, the French and German governments will try to delay the measure and introduce a longer-lasting phase-out period.

An unnamed French official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said that the French government backs targets that would see carmakers reduce their emissions by 55 percent from 2021 levels by 2030 and aims for plug-in hybrids to remain on the market longer, according to Automotive News.