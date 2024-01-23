Germany Automakers To Lay Off 20% Of Workforce In EV Shift

Major car suppliers in Germany say they are struggling with the high upfront costs of shifting to EVs and “slow demand,” with companies looking to lay off thousands of workers, as much as 20% of total staff in some cases, in the coming years.



ZF Friedrichshafen, which makes transmissions, shock absorption systems, and chassis components for more than 55 auto brands and is Germany’s second-largest supplier after Bosch, said it could axe as many as 12,000 people in a “worst-case scenario” by 2030, reports The Financial Times. The company employs 165,000 people around the world. After the announcement, some 3,000 ZF employees protested the cuts, marching the streets around the company’s headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany.





