Germany Bans Chinese Connected Cars From Military Bases

The Bundeswehr is tightening security rules around connected vehicles due to their expansive collection of microphones, cameras, radar, and other sensors, along with their ability to communicate with external networks. In a different part of the world, the United States of America is banning Chinese and Russian software and hardware in both connected and autonomous vehicles over data privacy and national security risks.

According to Der Spiegel, the Bundeswehr has recently circulated a list identifying Chinese manufacturers BYD, Geely, and NIO. Their vehicles are no longer allowed to enter certain military security zones, and soldiers owning affected cars are purportedly required to leave them outside designated areas.