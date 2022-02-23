Germany Investigating If Tesla Automatic Lane Changing Is Legal In The EU

Germany's Federal Transport Authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, or KBA for short) is reportedly putting Tesla under investigation for its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system, specifically for the automatic lane change function. The institution is now considering whether or not Autopilot will be legal for use on Europe’s roads. The source article by Stern provides no additional information at this time, but it does say that the KBA’s investigation could have been prompted by the one launched in the US by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA is investigating Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, although the problem here seems to be more the idea that unfinished software is being used by untrained Tesla owners, instead of the company’s own test drivers.



