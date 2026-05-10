Germany Paves The Way For Parked EVs To Replenish The Power Grid

Your parked car does little other than depreciate and lose you money over time. But that may change if you have an electric car in Germany because the country wants to streamline EVs earning money by supplying electricity back into the grid when it’s needed most.

Yesterday, Germany’s Federal Network Agency adopted rules called MiSpeL, covering electricity storage and bidirectional charging points. The idea is pretty simple: store cheap electricity in EV battery packs, then sell it when prices rise.