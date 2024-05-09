Germany Rushes To Prop Up EVs After Volkswagen Sales Decline

Less than a year after Germany abruptly cut EV subsidies, the federal government wants to introduce tax benefits for electric company cars. The move comes after VW bosses threatened to close German plants due to insufficient demand.

The new incentives include a “depreciation allowance” for zero-emission company cars, effective from July 1, 2024, until December 2028. This will allow companies to claim a tax deduction equal to 40 percent of the EV’s value in the year of purchase, with the rate gradually dropping to 6 percent.