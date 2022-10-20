Germany Spends $6 Billion For EV Charging Stations For Electricity It Doesn't Have

Germany approved a plan today to spend €6.3 billion ($6.17 billion USD at current exchange rates) over the coming three years to rapidly expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations on its roads.

The plan is part of Germany’s push to have zero net emissions and hopes to eventually increase the number of charging stations around the country by 14 times. That would see the volume of chargers grow from 70,000 now to 1 million by 2030, reports Reuters.

The government intends to use these funds to focus on installing chargers in small communities and underserved municipalities. The ultimate goal is to make EV ownership more attractive.