Germany Tells EU Politicians They Don't Know What They Are Doing By Forcing Rental Car Companies To Go EV Only

The European Union remains committed to banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles starting in 2035. In the meantime, it has floated a new idea to fast-track the demise of combustion engines by requiring car rental companies operating in the EU to purchase only EVs from 2030. The proposal hasn’t been finalized yet, but as you can imagine, criticism is already mounting. The most vocal opponent so far is German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to Automotive News Europe, Merz said the proposal “completely misses the point of the current joint needs we have in Europe. We must not allow it to be destroyed by focusing on technologies that might not be market-ready enough by a given date for one to rely exclusively on that single technology.”



