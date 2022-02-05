Germany's Largest Car Club Asks Members To Stop Driving

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, several countries have issued sanctions on Russian energy, including the U.S. Much of Europe, though, is heavily dependent on Russian energy, especially Germany, but the European Union is considering putting further pressure on Russia by slapping an embargo on its oil. Germany wants to stop using it altogether by this summer. To help ease the transition away from Russian-backed oil in the meantime, the largest car club in Germany Allgeemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC) recently asked its members to actually drive less. It's not often a car club asks its member to drive less. Driving more is sort of the point of a car club. However, the ADAC rightfully feels that helping to reduce dependence on Russian oil is one of those things.



Read Article