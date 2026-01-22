Germany's New EV Incentives Even Apply To Cheap Chinese EVs

While the U.S. has done away with consumer-facing EV subsidies, the rest of the world seems to be digging in deeper. The latest change comes from Germany, which launched a new incentive program that extends past just traditional EVs and plug-in hybrids to extended range EVs (EREVs) and even Chinese-built vehicles.
 
Berlin's newly announced program, reported on by various outlets, grants buyers of new electrified vehicles between $1,700 and $7,000. This figure depends on several factors, including the powertrain of the vehicle and income level of the buyer, but is meant to help revive stagnant sales one of Germany's key industries.


