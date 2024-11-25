Germany's Strict TÜV Standards Score Tesla Model 3 At The Bottom For Reliability

Earlier this week, a Consumer Reports study showed that Tesla EVs were the least expensive cars to run over a 10-year period. But that doesn’t mean anyone buying one is in a for a decade of stress-free driving. Another study, this time published in Germany, has ranked the automaker’s Model 3 last for reliability for the second year running. The TÜV test is a compulsory roadworthiness assessment – officially called the Hauptuntersuchung – that all cars being used on German roads must undergo every 24 months once they reach three years old. Inspectors check the condition and operation of everything from the chassis structure to the brakes, steering, suspension, lights and a huge list of other items.



