Germany's Top Court Rules That Automakers Can Build ICE Vehicles Beyond 2030

Germany’s top court has just handed BMW and Mercedes-Benz a major legal win – and it could have ripple effects across the entire auto industry.

In a closely watched case, the environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), known as Environmental Action Germany in English, attempted to force both automakers to stop selling cars with internal-combustion engines by 2030, arguing that continued emissions from those vehicles would exceed climate limits derived from the Paris Agreement. However, judges at Germany's Federal Court of Justice weren’t convinced, rejecting the lawsuit in a decision last week.