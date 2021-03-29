Get Ready For It: Suez Canal Blockage WILL Undoubtedly Cause More Auto Production Interruptions

The blockage in the Suez Canal is straining an already struggling automotive industry, and further delays could create shortages in the U.S. market, if the massive Ever Given container ship cannot soon be refloated.

That would complicate matters for an industry troubled by shortages of semiconductors, as well as seating foam and other petroleum-based materials.

“It only takes a shortage of one part to mess things up,” said Kristen Dziczek, vice president of research for the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan.