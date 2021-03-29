Get Ready For It: Suez Canal Blockage WILL Undoubtedly Cause More Auto Production Interruptions

Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:23 AM

Views : 450 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.nbcnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The blockage in the Suez Canal is straining an already struggling automotive industry, and further delays could create shortages in the U.S. market, if the massive Ever Given container ship cannot soon be refloated.

That would complicate matters for an industry troubled by shortages of semiconductors, as well as seating foam and other petroleum-based materials.

“It only takes a shortage of one part to mess things up,” said Kristen Dziczek, vice president of research for the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Read Article


Get Ready For It: Suez Canal Blockage WILL Undoubtedly Cause More Auto Production Interruptions

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)