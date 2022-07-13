Get Ready For Your Next Dealer Visit To Take A Lot Longer Time

It’s not just hard to buy a new car these days — it’s getting tough to even get one fixed.

There just aren’t enough workers to do the job.

Dealers and auto repair shops are struggling to recruit and retain technicians and other service department workers. Auto dealerships, like many industries, are feeling the effects of what some have termed the Great Resignation, in which workers are quitting at steep rates.

It’s become especially difficult for dealers to retain service advisors, who interact with customers and service managers. But even before that, there has been a stubborn decades-long shortage of auto technicians — the people who fix the cars.