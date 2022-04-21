Get WOKE Go BROKE! CNN+ $300m DOWN THE DRAIN. Netflix DOWN 40%. Are The AUTO COMPANIES About To Experience The SAME Thing PUSHING EV's?

You all probably heard the news, CNN+ announced it's GAME OVER for them. SHOCKER, trying to sell subscriptions to a media site where virtually no one is watching the same FREE product.



Netflix dropping subscribers like flies and the company value has dropped 40%. In TWO DAYS!



Elon Musk chimed in with this tweet...





Netflix Shares Crater 20% After Company Reports it Lost Subscribers For the First Time in More Than 10 Years https://t.co/rH2AklZJsl — Slashdot (@slashdot) April 19, 2022

So the question is HOW will this trend effect the CAR BUSINESS with companies falling all over themselves pushing YOU to believe EV's are the best and everything else is virtually obsolete.



Do you think we're on the verge of consumers REJECTING the woke messaging?



Sure Tesla will continue to grab the majority of the pie but let's face it, outside of Elon's baby most of the mainstream auto companies CANNOT survive with an EV buyer here and there.



And combine that with them subliminally telling you that if you buy ICE you're buying old and obsolete technology.



Put two and two together...If EV sales DON'T meet their growth forecasts and their abandonment of the products that got them where they are declining, the outcome CANNOT be good.



What say YOU Spies?







