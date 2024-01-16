Get Your Resume Ready: Oscar Mayer Is Searching For Weinermobile Drivers

Do you have experience with big wieners? If so, Oscar Mayer wants to hear from you as they’re looking for people to drive the iconic Wienermobile.



Through January 31, the company is accepting applications for Hotdoggers who will spend the year traveling the country and promoting the brand as part of a “paid gig.” Oscar Mayer said the team typically travels 20,000 miles (32,187 km) per year, visiting at least 40 cities and attending more than 1,200 events.



That’s a busy schedule and driving is only part of the experience as Hotdoggers act as brand ambassadors. Their purpose is “spreading joy and wiener whistles to adoring fans.” As part of this effort, they’re tasked with promoting Oscar Mayer on social media with the assistance of the 27 foot (8.2 meter) long hot dog on wheels.





