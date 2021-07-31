Gettin' SKIZZE Wit It! Crazy Artist Interpretation Of Potential FUTURE Mercedes Sedan. Give Us The THUMBS UP Or THUMBS Down.

It's no secret that Mercedes has been a fan of some of the modern Cadillac concepts like the Elmiraj (Dumbest thing Cadillac EVER did was NOT building it.).



So we're sure in the deep in the bowels of the Mercedes design departments there are a LOT of really cool SKIZZES (German for sketches) of potential future designs that MAY or MAY NOT make it to production.



But here is one REALLY cool one from our friends at Auto Bild.







What say you Spies? Thumbs UP or DOWN?



Click the link to see the FULL video showcase of the CadiBenz.





