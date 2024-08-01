Getting DESPERATE? Hyundai Offering FIFTEEN THOUSAND Off The Ioniq 5 If You Lease It.

If the Hyundai IONIQ 5 caught your eye, now may be the best time to start shopping. Hyundai is offering the biggest deal on the IONIQ 5 since its launch, with up to $15,000 in savings.



2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 up to $15,000 off in new lease deal



Hyundai is sweetening the offer. In a recent memo sent to dealers, Hyundai said the IONIQ 5 is now eligible for up to $15,000 off in savings when leasing.



Hyundai is still offering the $7,500 in lease cash (the same as before), but the company is now offering dealers an extra $7,500 Final Pay Incentive that can be stacked for up to $15,000 off.



Can you imagine how underwater the people are who bought them a year ago?



